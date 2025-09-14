More About DOP

Data Ownership Protocol Logo

Data Ownership Protocol Price (DOP)

Unlisted

1 DOP to USD Live Price:

$0.00035006
-3.20%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Data Ownership Protocol (DOP) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-09-14 11:31:53 (UTC+8)

Data Ownership Protocol (DOP) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.00033568
24H Low
$ 0.00036265
24H High

$ 0.00033568
$ 0.00036265
$ 0.02002325
$ 0.0001406
+0.37%

-3.12%

-2.57%

-2.57%

Data Ownership Protocol (DOP) real-time price is $0.00035039. Over the past 24 hours, DOP traded between a low of $ 0.00033568 and a high of $ 0.00036265, showing active market volatility. DOP's all-time high price is $ 0.02002325, while its all-time low price is $ 0.0001406.

In terms of short-term performance, DOP has changed by +0.37% over the past hour, -3.12% over 24 hours, and -2.57% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Data Ownership Protocol (DOP) Market Information

$ 4.34M
--
$ 8.18M
12.39B
23,348,285,572.99999
The current Market Cap of Data Ownership Protocol is $ 4.34M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of DOP is 12.39B, with a total supply of 23348285572.99999. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 8.18M.

Data Ownership Protocol (DOP) Price History USD

During today, the price change of Data Ownership Protocol to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Data Ownership Protocol to USD was $ +0.0003549692.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Data Ownership Protocol to USD was $ +0.0002382994.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Data Ownership Protocol to USD was $ +0.00012144693914707242.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0-3.12%
30 Days$ +0.0003549692+101.31%
60 Days$ +0.0002382994+68.01%
90 Days$ +0.00012144693914707242+53.05%

What is Data Ownership Protocol (DOP)

Flexible transparency for on-chain data and transactions

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Data Ownership Protocol (DOP) Resource

Whitepaper
Official Website

Data Ownership Protocol Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Data Ownership Protocol (DOP) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Data Ownership Protocol (DOP) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Data Ownership Protocol.

Check the Data Ownership Protocol price prediction now!

DOP to Local Currencies

Data Ownership Protocol (DOP) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Data Ownership Protocol (DOP) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about DOP token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Data Ownership Protocol (DOP)

How much is Data Ownership Protocol (DOP) worth today?
The live DOP price in USD is 0.00035039 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current DOP to USD price?
The current price of DOP to USD is $ 0.00035039. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of Data Ownership Protocol?
The market cap for DOP is $ 4.34M USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of DOP?
The circulating supply of DOP is 12.39B USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of DOP?
DOP achieved an ATH price of 0.02002325 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of DOP?
DOP saw an ATL price of 0.0001406 USD.
What is the trading volume of DOP?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for DOP is -- USD.
Will DOP go higher this year?
DOP might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out DOP price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Data Ownership Protocol (DOP) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
09-13 20:25:52Industry Updates
Established meme coins show widespread gains, MOODENG surges over 52% in 24 hours
09-13 19:50:31Industry Updates
Bitcoin Market Share Drops to 57.35%, Approaching Year-to-Date Low
09-13 19:19:57Industry Updates
HIFI's liquidation amount across the network in the past 24 hours exceeds $30 million, second only to BTC and ETH
09-13 14:20:13Industry Updates
U.S. Bitcoin Spot ETFs See $642 Million Net Inflows Yesterday
09-12 17:13:00Industry Updates
SOL and BNB Market Caps Both Reach New All-Time Highs, Total Cryptocurrency Market Cap Rises to $4.117 Trillion
09-12 16:35:00Industry Updates
Altcoin Season Index maintains 90-day high, today rising to 66

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.