Data Ownership Protocol (DOP) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 0.00033568 24H High $ 0.00036265 All Time High $ 0.02002325 Lowest Price $ 0.0001406 Price Change (1H) +0.37% Price Change (1D) -3.12% Price Change (7D) -2.57%

Data Ownership Protocol (DOP) real-time price is $0.00035039. Over the past 24 hours, DOP traded between a low of $ 0.00033568 and a high of $ 0.00036265, showing active market volatility. DOP's all-time high price is $ 0.02002325, while its all-time low price is $ 0.0001406.

In terms of short-term performance, DOP has changed by +0.37% over the past hour, -3.12% over 24 hours, and -2.57% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Data Ownership Protocol (DOP) Market Information

Market Cap $ 4.34M$ 4.34M $ 4.34M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 8.18M$ 8.18M $ 8.18M Circulation Supply 12.39B 12.39B 12.39B Total Supply 23,348,285,572.99999 23,348,285,572.99999 23,348,285,572.99999

