What is the project about? Data Bot introduces a comprehensive suite of web3 tools, including telegram bots, delivering real-time signals and insights across the crypto market. By aggregating numerous data sources and employing AI, Data Bot delivers traders a unique perspective for their investment decisions What makes your project unique? We've built our foundation on robust technology that seamlessly pulls data from various sources. What makes us unique is our innovative approach, which blends social and on-chain data analysis with AI. This means we're automating and streamlining the research process for discovering promising new projects and identifying new early narratives. History of your project. Over the past few months, we have been diligently developing an analytics platform. We entered a stealth launch phase 15 days ago, and just recently, 2 days ago, we unveiled our inaugural premium features through Telegram bots What’s next for your project? We are dedicated to advancing our analytics and enriching the user experience. Currently, we're diligently working on a Dapp that is scheduled for launch in Q4 2023. This upcoming development underscores our commitment to continuous growth and innovation. What can your token be used for? $DATA token is the subscription token used to access the premium telegram bots and future dApp features.

