Daumenfrosch Price (DAUMEN)
Daumenfrosch (DAUMEN) is currently trading at 0.01365842 USD with a market cap of $ 0.00 USD. DAUMEN to USD price is updated in real-time.
During today, the price change of Daumenfrosch to USD was $ +0.00096229.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Daumenfrosch to USD was $ -0.0022203769.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Daumenfrosch to USD was $ +0.0105033960.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Daumenfrosch to USD was $ +0.003659365800044704.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00096229
|+7.58%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0022203769
|-16.25%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0105033960
|+76.90%
|90 Days
|$ +0.003659365800044704
|+36.60%
Discover the latest price analysis of Daumenfrosch: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.66%
+7.58%
+6.11%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Daumenfrosch is a poorly drawn variation of Pepe the Frog. The character originated on 4chan's /int/ board. He is often portrayed as the antagonist of Apu Apustaja.
|1 DAUMEN to VND
₫359.4213223
|1 DAUMEN to AUD
A$0.0208973826
|1 DAUMEN to GBP
￡0.0101072308
|1 DAUMEN to EUR
€0.011609657
|1 DAUMEN to USD
$0.01365842
|1 DAUMEN to MYR
RM0.0576385324
|1 DAUMEN to TRY
₺0.5554879414
|1 DAUMEN to JPY
¥2.00778774
|1 DAUMEN to ARS
ARS$18.186869151
|1 DAUMEN to RUB
₽1.0926736
|1 DAUMEN to INR
₹1.1987995234
|1 DAUMEN to IDR
Rp223.9084887648
|1 DAUMEN to KRW
₩18.9436822032
|1 DAUMEN to PHP
₱0.7809884556
|1 DAUMEN to EGP
￡E.0.6616138648
|1 DAUMEN to BRL
R$0.074438389
|1 DAUMEN to CAD
C$0.0187120354
|1 DAUMEN to BDT
৳1.6556736724
|1 DAUMEN to NGN
₦20.8207588638
|1 DAUMEN to UAH
₴0.5660049248
|1 DAUMEN to VES
Bs1.74827776
|1 DAUMEN to CLP
$13.2486674
|1 DAUMEN to PKR
Rs3.862601176
|1 DAUMEN to KZT
₸7.3117619786
|1 DAUMEN to THB
฿0.4417133028
|1 DAUMEN to TWD
NT$0.408386758
|1 DAUMEN to AED
د.إ0.0501264014
|1 DAUMEN to CHF
Fr0.010926736
|1 DAUMEN to HKD
HK$0.1070820128
|1 DAUMEN to MAD
.د.م0.1233355326
|1 DAUMEN to MXN
$0.254046612
|1 DAUMEN to PLN
zł0.0499898172
|1 DAUMEN to RON
лв0.059414127
|1 DAUMEN to SEK
kr0.1312574162
|1 DAUMEN to BGN
лв0.0228095614
|1 DAUMEN to HUF
Ft4.6662626088
|1 DAUMEN to CZK
Kč0.2879194936
|1 DAUMEN to KWD
د.ك0.0041658181
|1 DAUMEN to ILS
₪0.0467117964