Dawkoins (DAW) Tokenomics
Dawkoins (DAW) Information
What Is Dawkoins (DAW)?
Dawkoins (DAW) is a decentralized meme token designed to thrive within the crypto community and beyond. Named in honor of Richard Dawkins, the father of memes, Dawkoins aims to celebrate and promote the rich legacy of memes in the digital space.
Full community driven!
How Many Dawkoins (DAW) Are There in Circulation?
So, Dawkoins operates on the Solana (SOL) blockchain, and we've got a total fixed supply of 1 billion tokens. As of now, the circulating supply is around 989.5 million DAW tokens. Pretty neat, right?
Our symbol is "DAW," and you can find us chilling on the Solana blockchain with our contract address: 7cb67ev3jvBKaAH1tnVM8FL8WfQ96sa2TYByEXajqx8N.
Now, what exactly does this circulating supply mean? It's basically all the tokens that are actively being traded on different exchanges and being used within our Dawkoins ecosystem. And since we've got a limited supply, we're all about that scarcity, making sure the value of your tokens stays nice and strong.
Because we're on Solana, we get to enjoy super-fast and low-cost transactions, making it easy peasy for you to send and receive Dawkoins whenever you want.
Our goal here at Dawkoins is to be as transparent as possible about our tokenomics and supply metrics, so you know exactly what you're getting into. We're all about building trust and confidence within our community and with potential investors, creating a lively and sustainable ecosystem for Dawkoins to thrive.
Hope that clears things up for you! If you've got any more questions, feel free to ask. We're always here to help!
Dawkoins (DAW) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Dawkoins (DAW), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Dawkoins (DAW) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Dawkoins (DAW) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of DAW tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many DAW tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
