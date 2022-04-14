Dayhub (DAY) Information

Dayhub is the first ecosystem that revolutionizes funded trading using Blockchain transparency and fairness. Traders who pass a skills challenge gain access to substantial capital. Through blockchain and perpetual DEXs, Dayhub ensures fair profit distribution, contrasting from traditional centralized firms.

Dayhub transforms industry utilising blockchain technology and decentralization.

Funded trading allows traders to access significant capital provided by a firm, often up to several hundred thousand dollars. To qualify, traders must first pay a fee to enter a trading test called a challenge, which has specific rules and objectives. If they achieve the target without breaking any rules, they receive the funding. Continued trading must adhere to the firm’s guidelines, and any violation results in loss of access to the funds.

Dayhub is revolutionizing the funded trading industry by creating a decentralized ecosystem where traders, after passing a skills test known as the challenge, can receive up to hundreds of thousands of dollars in trading capital. Unlike traditional centralized firms, Dayhub ensures a fair distribution of profits between organizers and traders through blockchain technology and the development of perpetual DEXs.