DEC Token Price (DECT)
DEC Token (DECT) is currently trading at 0 USD with a market cap of $ 290.66K USD. DECT to USD price is updated in real-time.
During today, the price change of DEC Token to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of DEC Token to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of DEC Token to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of DEC Token to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-6.36%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+18.46%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|+18.43%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of DEC Token: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.51%
-6.36%
-2.97%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
DEC Token (DECT) is the official cryptocurrency of the Decentralized Ecosystem Community (DEC) built on the Ethereum blockchain. Its purpose is to power a fully decentralized, community-driven ecosystem by enabling fair participation, governance, and value creation. DECT supports transparent decision-making, sustainable dApp development, and real utility through platforms like the DECPortal. The project emphasizes decentralization, inclusivity, and long-term growth, aiming to transition governance to the community over time.
