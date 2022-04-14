DeCats (DECATS) Tokenomics Discover key insights into DeCats (DECATS), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

DeCats (DECATS) Information We were originally a memecoin for cat lovers, founded by millionaire Domconex, founder of Debank: https://debank.com/profile/0x4e5ed30e3b4eb39abce3c150f31e180a3ae5806e.

After that, our community grew strongly, the team decided to develop the project seriously, the team started by locking 72% of the initial Tokens in LP, 50% locked in Virtuswap Lp, 50% locked at Quickswap's Lp Gamma, our next roadmap is coming: NFT issuance December 2023, Polygon fundraising early 2024, Gamefi Decats release late 2024 (We've been working with the team gamefi developer from Vietnam), Official Website: https://decats.io/ Whitepaper: https://decats.io/faq/

DeCats (DECATS) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for DeCats (DECATS), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 6.66K Total Supply: $ 10.00K Circulating Supply: $ 10.00K FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 6.66K All-Time High: $ 114.92 All-Time Low: $ 0.501843 Current Price: $ 0.666

DeCats (DECATS) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of DeCats (DECATS) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of DECATS tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many DECATS tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

