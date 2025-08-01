What is Decentr (DEC)

Decentr is allows users to generate, reuse and exchange high quality data online via a secure browser/browser extension and suite of dFintech tools. Decentr’s “data-as-value” paradigm means users see a correlated decrease in the cost of products and services bought online, via Decentr and our “dPay” system, while at the same providing superior APR’s on consumer crypto loans made via users dWallet and Decentr’s consumer crypto dLoan features. This (necessary) extension of DeFi 1.0, delivers user-centric financial services to anyone, when they want it and how they want it, regardless of their net worth.

Decentr (DEC) Resource Whitepaper Official Website

Decentr (DEC) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Decentr (DEC) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about DEC token's extensive tokenomics now!