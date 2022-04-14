Decentr (DEC) Information

Decentr is allows users to generate, reuse and exchange high quality data online via a secure browser/browser extension and suite of dFintech tools.

Decentr’s “data-as-value” paradigm means users see a correlated decrease in the cost of products and services bought online, via Decentr and our “dPay” system, while at the same providing superior APR’s on consumer crypto loans made via users dWallet and Decentr’s consumer crypto dLoan features. This (necessary) extension of DeFi 1.0, delivers user-centric financial services to anyone, when they want it and how they want it, regardless of their net worth.