What is Decentralized AI Organization (DAIO)

The vision behind $DAIO's Reward System is simple. Those that hold and buy dips should be rewarded over jeets or buy pressure sellers. In theory if everyone held together the coin would go up right? Sadly that is not the case but the DAIO feels those that are loyal to a coin shall be rewarded. First use case is $DAIO and the agents that follow. Phase II will unlock it's second use case, the Solana blockchain.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Decentralized AI Organization (DAIO) Resource Whitepaper Official Website

Decentralized AI Organization (DAIO) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Decentralized AI Organization (DAIO) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about DAIO token's extensive tokenomics now!