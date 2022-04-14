Decentralized Euro (DEURO) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Decentralized Euro (DEURO), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Decentralized Euro (DEURO) Information dEURO is a crypto-asset that maintains stability by referencing the value of Euro. It is the first and only fully decentralized stablecoin for the Euro, offering users a secure, transparent and autonomous way to store wealth in Euro stablecoins and to use them for transactions. Built on a technologically advanced, oracle-free smart contract architecture, dEURO enables fast and cost-efficient transactions while ensuring a seamless user experience. By fostering a robust ecosystem of users, partners, and institutions, dEURO empowers individuals and businesses to transact, invest, and innovate with unparalleled efficiency and security via fully decentralized smart contracts that do not require a central party. Official Website: https://deuro.com/ Buy DEURO Now!

Decentralized Euro (DEURO) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Decentralized Euro (DEURO), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 2.52M $ 2.52M $ 2.52M Total Supply: $ 2.17M $ 2.17M $ 2.17M Circulating Supply: $ 2.17M $ 2.17M $ 2.17M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 2.52M $ 2.52M $ 2.52M All-Time High: $ 2.3 $ 2.3 $ 2.3 All-Time Low: $ 0.860143 $ 0.860143 $ 0.860143 Current Price: $ 1.16 $ 1.16 $ 1.16 Learn more about Decentralized Euro (DEURO) price

Decentralized Euro (DEURO) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Decentralized Euro (DEURO) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of DEURO tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many DEURO tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand DEURO's tokenomics, explore DEURO token's live price!

