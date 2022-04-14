Decentralized Gaming Network (DGN) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Decentralized Gaming Network (DGN), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Decentralized Gaming Network (DGN) Information DGN is a decentralized, trustless, peer-to-peer (P2P) gaming bot built natively for the Telegram ecosystem. Its purpose is to solve the fundamental flaws of existing online gaming and betting platforms by eliminating the centralized "house," ensuring fairness, and preventing scams. The bot allows any Telegram group to become a decentralized betting arena where the community owns the game. The DGN bot enables users to engage in P2P wagers, poker, and blackjack directly within their Telegram group chats. Official Website: https://www.thedgn.io/

Decentralized Gaming Network (DGN) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Decentralized Gaming Network (DGN), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 100.00M Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 726.05K All-Time High: $ 0.00728908 All-Time Low: $ 0.00542142 Current Price: $ 0.00725646

Decentralized Gaming Network (DGN) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Decentralized Gaming Network (DGN) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of DGN tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many DGN tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

