Decentralized Music Chain (DMCC) Information

DMCCs are utility tokens that can be used within DiscoverFeed, DiscoverFeed has taken the top clubs in the real world and developed Metaclubs using Digital Twin technology, which allows you to experience music and socializing in a Metaclub anytime you have internet access. DiscoverFeed has already signed up several clubs in Japan, Korea, and the Philippines, and will continue to add more exciting clubs to DiscoverFeed. We will provide you with a great club experience that you would not be able to go to on a daily basis.