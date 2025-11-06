Decentralized Retirement Account (DRA) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H Low $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H High 24H Low $ 0$ 0 $ 0 24H High $ 0$ 0 $ 0 All Time High $ 0.0054863$ 0.0054863 $ 0.0054863 Lowest Price $ 0$ 0 $ 0 Price Change (1H) 0.00% Price Change (1D) -2.46% Price Change (7D) -19.11% Price Change (7D) -19.11%

Decentralized Retirement Account (DRA) real-time price is --. Over the past 24 hours, DRA traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility. DRA's all-time high price is $ 0.0054863, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, DRA has changed by 0.00% over the past hour, -2.46% over 24 hours, and -19.11% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Decentralized Retirement Account (DRA) Market Information

Market Cap $ 19.91K$ 19.91K $ 19.91K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 19.91K$ 19.91K $ 19.91K Circulation Supply 999.44M 999.44M 999.44M Total Supply 999,438,336.831728 999,438,336.831728 999,438,336.831728

The current Market Cap of Decentralized Retirement Account is $ 19.91K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of DRA is 999.44M, with a total supply of 999438336.831728. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 19.91K.