Decentralized Universal Basic Income Price (DUBI)
Decentralized Universal Basic Income (DUBI) is currently trading at 0.135544 USD with a market cap of $ 0.00 USD. DUBI to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the DUBI to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate DUBI price information.
During today, the price change of Decentralized Universal Basic Income to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Decentralized Universal Basic Income to USD was $ -0.0078278015.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Decentralized Universal Basic Income to USD was $ +0.0054001407.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Decentralized Universal Basic Income to USD was $ +0.04367385572596766.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+0.01%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0078278015
|-5.77%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0054001407
|+3.98%
|90 Days
|$ +0.04367385572596766
|+47.54%
Discover the latest price analysis of Decentralized Universal Basic Income: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
+0.01%
-4.19%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Purpose is a token built on the ERC-20 Token Standard that allows people to contribute to its altruistic objectives by holding it. Its primary feature is its ability to generate a second token called DUBI (Decentralized Universal Basic Income) that is supported by a large community of activists as well as an independent group of volunteer developers who work together towards increasing DUBI’s value, in preparation for eventually gradually distributing it among the world’s population. Distribution is to be facilitated on-chain with an allowance contract that grants each individual DUBI at a rate that can be set to equal that of the DUBI output of 1 to 100 Purpose, a process that also incorporates optional automated taxation for government compliance.
