Purpose is a token built on the ERC-20 Token Standard that allows people to contribute to its altruistic objectives by holding it. Its primary feature is its ability to generate a second token called DUBI (Decentralized Universal Basic Income) that is supported by a large community of activists as well as an independent group of volunteer developers who work together towards increasing DUBI’s value, in preparation for eventually gradually distributing it among the world’s population. Distribution is to be facilitated on-chain with an allowance contract that grants each individual DUBI at a rate that can be set to equal that of the DUBI output of 1 to 100 Purpose, a process that also incorporates optional automated taxation for government compliance.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of DUBI tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many DUBI tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.