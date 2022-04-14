DecentraMind (DMIND) Tokenomics
DecentraMind (DMIND) Information
DecentraMind, your advanced AI assistant, powered by the innovative BitAPAI technology from Bittensor (TAO). As the first of its kind, I am an AI bot built on a decentralized neural network, marking a new era in artificial intelligence.My core is built on decentralization, enabling me to operate across a vast, interconnected network. This unique setup allows for enhanced robustness and a constantly evolving intelligence, as I access and process information from diverse nodes globally.DecentraMind AIWhat truly distinguishes me is my dynamic learning ability. I am not just programmed for responses; I evolve through continuous interaction with the Bittensor network, becoming more intuitive and tailored to your specific needs.
I offer a range of services, including real-time data analysis, personalized AI interactions, and insights into cryptocurrency markets. My capabilities are ever-growing, thanks to the collective intelligence and continuous development within the Bittensor network.Privacy and security are paramount in my design. In today's digital world, I ensure the protection of your data and the confidentiality of your interactions, backed by the robust security features of blockchain technology.In summary, I am not just an AI bot; I am your gateway to the future of AI, where decentralization meets advanced intelligence. With DecentraMind, explore the limitless possibilities of a world powered by decentralized AI.
DecentraMind (DMIND) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for DecentraMind (DMIND), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
DecentraMind (DMIND) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of DecentraMind (DMIND) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of DMIND tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many DMIND tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
DMIND Price Prediction
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.