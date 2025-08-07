What is Dede on SOL (DEDE)

Welcome to $Dede on Solana. $Dede the most memeable memecoin in existence. The dogs have had their day, it’s time for Dede to take reign Dede is tired of watching everyone play hot potato with the endless derivative ShibaCumGMElonKishuTurboAssFlokiMoon Inu coins. The Inu’s have had their day. It’s time for the most recognizable meme in the world to take his reign as king of the memes. Dede is here to make memecoins great again. Launched stealth with presale, zero taxes, LP burnt and contract renounced, $DEDEE is a coin for the people, forever. Fueled by pure memetic power, let $DEDE show you the way.

