Dedium Price (DEDI)
Dedium (DEDI) is currently trading at 0.02157146 USD with a market cap of $ 1.06M USD. DEDI to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the DEDI to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate DEDI price information.
During today, the price change of Dedium to USD was $ -0.00124673118396393.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Dedium to USD was $ +0.0027357939.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Dedium to USD was $ -0.0038375454.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Dedium to USD was $ +0.00219550383281518.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.00124673118396393
|-5.46%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0027357939
|+12.68%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0038375454
|-17.78%
|90 Days
|$ +0.00219550383281518
|+11.33%
Discover the latest price analysis of Dedium: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.30%
-5.46%
-16.99%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Dedium is a decentralized network of nodes, offering access to GPU resources for a wide range of computational tasks. By leveraging the untapped potential of idle GPUs, including those of gamers and miners in exchange for Dedi tokens. Dedium aims to democratize access to GPU resources and unlock new possibilities for decentralized computing. Dedium emerges as a pioneering solution, offering decentralized GPU resource allocation to address scalability, accessibility, and cost-effectiveness challenges. By harnessing idle GPU resources of retail and commercial users in exchange for rewards, Dedium democratizes access to computational power across industries like AI, machine learning, 3D rendering, and scientific computing.
Understanding the tokenomics of Dedium (DEDI) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about DEDI token's extensive tokenomics now!
