Dedium (DEDI) Tokenomics
Dedium (DEDI) Information
Dedium is a decentralized network of nodes, offering access to GPU resources for a wide range of computational tasks. By leveraging the untapped potential of idle GPUs, including those of gamers and miners in exchange for Dedi tokens. Dedium aims to democratize access to GPU resources and unlock new possibilities for decentralized computing.
Dedium emerges as a pioneering solution, offering decentralized GPU resource allocation to address scalability, accessibility, and cost-effectiveness challenges. By harnessing idle GPU resources of retail and commercial users in exchange for rewards, Dedium democratizes access to computational power across industries like AI, machine learning, 3D rendering, and scientific computing.
Dedium (DEDI) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Dedium (DEDI), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Dedium (DEDI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Dedium (DEDI) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of DEDI tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many DEDI tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand DEDI's tokenomics, explore DEDI token's live price!
DEDI Price Prediction
Want to know where DEDI might be heading? Our DEDI price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.