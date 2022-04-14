DeepLink Protocol (DLC) Information

DeepLink Protocol – Decentralized Cloud Gaming & AI Infrastructure

Project : DeepLink Protocol= AI + DePIN + AI Agent+ Cloud Game + GPU. DeepLink Protocol is a decentralized cloud gaming protocol driven by AI and blockchain technology. DeepLink's AI Agent can interpret user intentions, provide real-time guidance through game levels and enhance player performance for a more seamless experience. The ultimate combination of narratives, bringing AI, Gaming, GPUs, Real World Asset Tokenization, and Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Networks together into ONE project. DeepLink offers ultra-low latency gaming rendering technology that supports a wide array of applications, such as cloud esports, cloud internet cafes, cloud-based 3A games, blockchain integrated gaming and cloud VR/AR/XR, among others. The DeepLink protocol, enhanced by AI technology, can improve the rendering resolution and clarity of games. DeepLink comprises of two components: the DeepLink Protocol and DeepLink Software. Each of these components utilizes the DeepLink token for payment DeepLink Protocol is a decentralized AI cloud gaming protocol, Combining AI and blockchain technology to provide ultra-low latency game rendering technology. DeepLink Software is a game remote control software and cloud gaming platform developed based on DeepLink Protocol.