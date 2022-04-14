DeepSouth AI (SOUTH) Tokenomics
DeepSouth AI (SOUTH) Information
DeepSouth AI is an innovative artificial intelligence (AI) system that combines advanced neuromorphic computing principles with a range of AI functionalities.
Purpose: -DeepSouth AI is designed to transform how users interact with computing devices by providing a multifunctional and user-centric AI experience. Functions: -Autonomous AI: Enables users to operate computers and devices through voice and text commands. The AI autonomously interprets and executes instructions, enhancing usability and efficiency. -Visual AI: Utilizes neuromorphic algorithms to analyze and provide real-time, accurate descriptions of images and videos, benefiting various applications, including assisting the visually impaired, enhancing education, and improving security. -Conversational AI: Acts as a conversational partner capable of understanding and responding to a wide array of queries and commands. It offers knowledge, assistance, and customization options.
Utility: The project's utility revolves around the $SOUTH token, which is central to accessing DeepSouth AI. Users connect their digital wallets and hold $SOUTH tokens to access the application. A subscription model is planned, allowing users to pay in various cryptocurrencies, which will be converted into $SOUTH tokens. Token buyback and burn programs are funded by subscription revenue.
DeepSouth AI aims to revolutionize user-device interaction, making computing more accessible, efficient, and intuitive. The project combines advanced AI technologies and neuromorphic computing principles to offer a versatile and user-friendly AI experience.
DeepSouth AI (SOUTH) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for DeepSouth AI (SOUTH), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
DeepSouth AI (SOUTH) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of DeepSouth AI (SOUTH) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of SOUTH tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many SOUTH tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
