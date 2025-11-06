DEEPTICS (DPTX) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.01059203 $ 0.01059203 $ 0.01059203 24H Low $ 0.01866892 $ 0.01866892 $ 0.01866892 24H High 24H Low $ 0.01059203$ 0.01059203 $ 0.01059203 24H High $ 0.01866892$ 0.01866892 $ 0.01866892 All Time High $ 0.053737$ 0.053737 $ 0.053737 Lowest Price $ 0.00673265$ 0.00673265 $ 0.00673265 Price Change (1H) -0.17% Price Change (1D) +12.44% Price Change (7D) -35.00% Price Change (7D) -35.00%

DEEPTICS (DPTX) real-time price is $0.01339825. Over the past 24 hours, DPTX traded between a low of $ 0.01059203 and a high of $ 0.01866892, showing active market volatility. DPTX's all-time high price is $ 0.053737, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00673265.

In terms of short-term performance, DPTX has changed by -0.17% over the past hour, +12.44% over 24 hours, and -35.00% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

DEEPTICS (DPTX) Market Information

Market Cap $ 115.23K$ 115.23K $ 115.23K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 133.98K$ 133.98K $ 133.98K Circulation Supply 8.60M 8.60M 8.60M Total Supply 10,000,000.0 10,000,000.0 10,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of DEEPTICS is $ 115.23K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of DPTX is 8.60M, with a total supply of 10000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 133.98K.