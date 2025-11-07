Deeptics is a robotics on chain ecosystem that unifies robotic simulation, distributed job orchestration, and a licensed asset economy in one open, auditable network. The platform provides:

Asset Registry for models, sensors, environments, and scenarios with clear attribution and licensing.

Compute & Orchestration Network to execute simulation jobs across a distributed pool of nodes with verifiable execution proofs.

Marketplace for licensing assets, purchasing compute access, and trading simulation outputs.

Proof‑of‑Simulation (PoSml), a verification scheme that ensures jobs are actually executed as specified.