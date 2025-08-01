What is Deeptrail (DPTL)

Deeptrail is a Solana-based AI-powered analytics protocol focused on detecting on-chain anomalies, wallet behaviors, and market manipulation patterns in real time. The project combines a custom-built scanner engine with AI logic to provide forensic-grade insights for traders and analysts. Deeptrail offers a live terminal, a fully functional Chrome Extension, and an upcoming Telegram Mini App that allows token analysis and direct trading from chat. The $DPTL token acts as the access layer to unlock advanced features, roles, and signal utilities across the platform. Deeptrail is not a trading tool — it's a predictive infrastructure for those who move before the crowd. All key logic is verifiable on-chain and open to community feedback.

Deeptrail (DPTL) Resource Whitepaper Official Website

Deeptrail (DPTL) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Deeptrail (DPTL) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about DPTL token's extensive tokenomics now!