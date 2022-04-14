DEER TOKEN (DEER) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into DEER TOKEN (DEER), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
DEER TOKEN (DEER) Information

Welcome to Deer Token Unveiling the Deer Token with a robust smart contract on Binance Smart Chain (BSC)! Don’t miss out on this incredible opportunity! Your Gateway to Innovation on Binance Smart Chain! Dive into the future of decentralized finance with Deer Token, the revolutionary cryptocurrency built on the robust and secure Binance Smart Chain (BSC). Designed to empower its community, Deer Token combines cutting-edge technology with transparent and secure smart contracts, ensuring a seamless and rewarding experience for every user. Whether you're an experienced investor or just starting your crypto journey, Deer Token offers an incredible opportunity to be part of a thriving ecosystem. With a focus on scalability, efficiency, and sustainability, Deer Token is paving the way for a brighter financial future.

Official Website:
https://www.deertoken.de/
Whitepaper:
https://github.com/DeerToken/Documentation/blob/main/whitepaper.pdf

DEER TOKEN (DEER) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for DEER TOKEN (DEER), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 44.83K
Total Supply:
$ 1.00B
Circulating Supply:
$ 551.58M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 81.27K
All-Time High:
$ 0.00258071
All-Time Low:
$ 0
Current Price:
$ 0
DEER TOKEN (DEER) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of DEER TOKEN (DEER) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of DEER tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many DEER tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand DEER's tokenomics, explore DEER token's live price!

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT: Your easiest way to crypto!

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.