DEF1 (DEF1) Information $DEF1 is the first token launched on XPAD, a decentralized Ethereum launchpad powered by bonding curves. Originally created as a test token to validate XPAD's mechanism, DEF1 gained unexpected community traction. It has no pre-sale, no team allocation, and operates with zero mint functions. All tokens are distributed via bonding, ensuring fair access. XPAD redistributes generated fees to its ecosystem, supporting $XERS (staking rewards) and $KOKO (burns). The project promotes transparency, decentralization, and utility-based sustainability within DeFi.

DEF1 (DEF1) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for DEF1 (DEF1), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 619.78K Total Supply: $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 1.00B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 619.78K All-Time High: $ 0.00075275 All-Time Low: $ 0.00053711 Current Price: $ 0.00061974

DEF1 (DEF1) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of DEF1 (DEF1) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of DEF1 tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many DEF1 tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

DEF1 Price Prediction Want to know where DEF1 might be heading? Our DEF1 price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

