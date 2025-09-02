What is Defactor (FACTR)

Defactor is expediting the onboarding process for real world assets in DeFi. It is a bridge between decentralised finance and traditional businesses. Real world assets can be turned into NFT’s and the NFT can be used to receive funding from the liquidity available in the crypto space. This is a difficult process for traditional businesses that don’t have the infrastructure or knowledge to understand how to do this. This is how Defactor will be the bridge between DeFi and Traditional Business. Defactor will make this an easy process that is accessible to all.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Defactor (FACTR) Resource Official Website

Defactor Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Defactor (FACTR) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Defactor (FACTR) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Defactor.

Check the Defactor price prediction now!

FACTR to Local Currencies

Try Converter

Defactor (FACTR) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Defactor (FACTR) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about FACTR token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Defactor (FACTR) How much is Defactor (FACTR) worth today? The live FACTR price in USD is 0.01308556 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current FACTR to USD price? $ 0.01308556 . Check out The current price of FACTR to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of Defactor? The market cap for FACTR is $ 2.46M USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of FACTR? The circulating supply of FACTR is 188.28M USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of FACTR? FACTR achieved an ATH price of 0.889581 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of FACTR? FACTR saw an ATL price of 0.00022167 USD . What is the trading volume of FACTR? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for FACTR is -- USD . Will FACTR go higher this year? FACTR might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out FACTR price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

Defactor (FACTR) Important Industry Updates