Defactor (FACTR) Information

Defactor is expediting the onboarding process for real world assets in DeFi. It is a bridge between decentralised finance and traditional businesses. Real world assets can be turned into NFT’s and the NFT can be used to receive funding from the liquidity available in the crypto space. This is a difficult process for traditional businesses that don’t have the infrastructure or knowledge to understand how to do this. This is how Defactor will be the bridge between DeFi and Traditional Business. Defactor will make this an easy process that is accessible to all.