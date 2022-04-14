Defactor (FACTR) Tokenomics
Defactor (FACTR) Information
Defactor is expediting the onboarding process for real world assets in DeFi. It is a bridge between decentralised finance and traditional businesses. Real world assets can be turned into NFT’s and the NFT can be used to receive funding from the liquidity available in the crypto space. This is a difficult process for traditional businesses that don’t have the infrastructure or knowledge to understand how to do this. This is how Defactor will be the bridge between DeFi and Traditional Business. Defactor will make this an easy process that is accessible to all.
Defactor (FACTR) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Defactor (FACTR), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Defactor (FACTR) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Defactor (FACTR) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of FACTR tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many FACTR tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand FACTR's tokenomics, explore FACTR token's live price!
FACTR Price Prediction
Want to know where FACTR might be heading? Our FACTR price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.