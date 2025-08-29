What is DeFAI (DEFAI)

DeFAI is a next-generation decentralized finance (DeFi) platform that leverages Artificial Intelligence (AI) to simplify and enhance the DeFi experience. It combines AI agents with DeFi protocols to offer intelligent portfolio management, data-driven investment strategies, and seamless multi-chain asset aggregation. DeFAI addresses the complexities of managing multiple DeFi platforms by providing a unified interface for users to track, manage, and grow their assets effortlessly​. With products such as DeFAI Agent, the platform integrates AI capabilities to automate tasks, provide personalized insights, and ensure users remain updated on key developments across their portfolios. DeFAI focuses on scalability, low transaction fees, and community-centric governance through its native token, $DEFAI​

DeFAI (DEFAI) Tokenomics

People Also Ask: Other Questions About DeFAI (DEFAI) How much is DeFAI (DEFAI) worth today? The live DEFAI price in USD is 0.00007854 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current DEFAI to USD price? $ 0.00007854 . Check out The current price of DEFAI to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of DeFAI? The market cap for DEFAI is $ 72.85K USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of DEFAI? The circulating supply of DEFAI is 927.05M USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of DEFAI? DEFAI achieved an ATH price of 0.00974805 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of DEFAI? DEFAI saw an ATL price of 0.00007176 USD . What is the trading volume of DEFAI? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for DEFAI is -- USD . Will DEFAI go higher this year? DEFAI might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out DEFAI price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

