DeFAI (DEFAI) Information DeFAI is a next-generation decentralized finance (DeFi) platform that leverages Artificial Intelligence (AI) to simplify and enhance the DeFi experience. It combines AI agents with DeFi protocols to offer intelligent portfolio management, data-driven investment strategies, and seamless multi-chain asset aggregation. DeFAI addresses the complexities of managing multiple DeFi platforms by providing a unified interface for users to track, manage, and grow their assets effortlessly​. With products such as DeFAI Agent, the platform integrates AI capabilities to automate tasks, provide personalized insights, and ensure users remain updated on key developments across their portfolios. DeFAI focuses on scalability, low transaction fees, and community-centric governance through its native token, $DEFAI​ Official Website: https://www.defaidao.com/ Whitepaper: https://www.defaidao.com/whitepaper

DeFAI (DEFAI) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for DeFAI (DEFAI), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 76.68K Total Supply: $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 927.05M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 82.71K All-Time High: $ 0.00974805 All-Time Low: $ 0.00007176 Current Price: $ 0

DeFAI (DEFAI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of DeFAI (DEFAI) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of DEFAI tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many DEFAI tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

DEFAI Price Prediction Want to know where DEFAI might be heading? Our DEFAI price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

