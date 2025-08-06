What is DeFi Dollar (USDFI)

DeFi needs more truly native, on-chain, and censorship-resistant stablecoins to fulfill its promise. That's why today, we are incredibly proud to launch DeFi Dollar. We’re further powering the Future of Finance by introducing $USDFI, an unstoppable stablecoin backed by the very tokens that govern DeFi itself. To start, DeFi Dollar is collateralized by ten of the most trusted and liquid assets on Ethereum: $AAVE, $CRV, $FXS, $LDO, $LINK, $LQTY, $SKY, $UNI, $WBTC, and $YFI. But we aren’t just using these assets as collateral; we are building upon the foundational blocks they represent, integrating with battle-tested protocols including Uniswap, Chainlink, Curve, Yearn, Frax, and Liquity to create a truly composable and resilient system.

DeFi Dollar (USDFI) Resource Official Website

DeFi Dollar (USDFI) Tokenomics

