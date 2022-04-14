DeFi Dollar (USDFI) Tokenomics
DeFi Dollar (USDFI) Information
DeFi needs more truly native, on-chain, and censorship-resistant stablecoins to fulfill its promise. That's why today, we are incredibly proud to launch DeFi Dollar. We’re further powering the Future of Finance by introducing $USDFI, an unstoppable stablecoin backed by the very tokens that govern DeFi itself.
To start, DeFi Dollar is collateralized by ten of the most trusted and liquid assets on Ethereum: $AAVE, $CRV, $FXS, $LDO, $LINK, $LQTY, $SKY, $UNI, $WBTC, and $YFI. But we aren’t just using these assets as collateral; we are building upon the foundational blocks they represent, integrating with battle-tested protocols including Uniswap, Chainlink, Curve, Yearn, Frax, and Liquity to create a truly composable and resilient system.
DeFi Dollar (USDFI) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for DeFi Dollar (USDFI), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
DeFi Dollar (USDFI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of DeFi Dollar (USDFI) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of USDFI tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many USDFI tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand USDFI's tokenomics, explore USDFI token's live price!
USDFI Price Prediction
Want to know where USDFI might be heading? Our USDFI price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.