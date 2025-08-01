More About DGI

DeFi Growth Index (DGI) Live Price Chart

Price of DeFi Growth Index (DGI) Today

DeFi Growth Index (DGI) is currently trading at 1.11 USD with a market cap of $ 190.68K USD. DGI to USD price is updated in real-time.

DeFi Growth Index Key Market Performance:

24-hour trading volume
-5.94%
DeFi Growth Index 24-hour price change
172.04K USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the DGI to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate DGI price information.

DeFi Growth Index (DGI) Price Performance in USD

During today, the price change of DeFi Growth Index to USD was $ -0.069947557115936.
In the past 30 days, the price change of DeFi Growth Index to USD was $ +0.0856865610.
In the past 60 days, the price change of DeFi Growth Index to USD was $ +0.2134193670.
In the past 90 days, the price change of DeFi Growth Index to USD was $ +0.3016052469412245.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.069947557115936-5.94%
30 Days$ +0.0856865610+7.72%
60 Days$ +0.2134193670+19.23%
90 Days$ +0.3016052469412245+37.31%

DeFi Growth Index (DGI) Price Analysis

Discover the latest price analysis of DeFi Growth Index: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

What is DeFi Growth Index (DGI)

The DeFi Growth Index tracks the performance of early-stage DeFi projects that demonstrate innovative mechanisms and established market demand, with strong potential for significant growth in user base, transaction volume, and/or Total Value Locked (TVL) as relevant. This is achieved through a curated portfolio of tokens native to these projects. Decentralized Token Folios (DTFs) are onchain portfolios that bundle multiple crypto assets into a single token. DGI is an Index DTF deployed and curated by Today in DeFi on the Reserve Protocol (reserve.org), which supports two main DTF categories: Yield DTFs and Index DTFs.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

DeFi Growth Index (DGI) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of DeFi Growth Index (DGI) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about DGI token's extensive tokenomics now!

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

