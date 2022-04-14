DeFi Growth Index (DGI) Information

The DeFi Growth Index tracks the performance of early-stage DeFi projects that demonstrate innovative mechanisms and established market demand, with strong potential for significant growth in user base, transaction volume, and/or Total Value Locked (TVL) as relevant. This is achieved through a curated portfolio of tokens native to these projects.

Decentralized Token Folios (DTFs) are onchain portfolios that bundle multiple crypto assets into a single token. DGI is an Index DTF deployed and curated by Today in DeFi on the Reserve Protocol (reserve.org), which supports two main DTF categories: Yield DTFs and Index DTFs.