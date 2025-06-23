DeFiChain Price (DFI)
The live price of DeFiChain (DFI) today is 0.00556019 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 4.93M USD. DFI to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key DeFiChain Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- DeFiChain price change within the day is +3.30%
- It has a circulating supply of 887.58M USD
During today, the price change of DeFiChain to USD was $ +0.00017752.
In the past 30 days, the price change of DeFiChain to USD was $ -0.0013084461.
In the past 60 days, the price change of DeFiChain to USD was $ +0.0009866957.
In the past 90 days, the price change of DeFiChain to USD was $ -0.000827716182539645.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00017752
|+3.30%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0013084461
|-23.53%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0009866957
|+17.75%
|90 Days
|$ -0.000827716182539645
|-12.95%
Discover the latest price analysis of DeFiChain: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.86%
+3.30%
-2.39%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
DeFiChain is a decentralized blockchain platform dedicated to enable fast, intelligent, and transparent decentralized financial services. Unlike most of the other DeFi projects that are built on the Ethereum network, DeFiChain is built on bitcoin (as a software fork), and is anchored to the bitcoin blockchain (via merkle root) every few minutes for maximum security DeFiChain is designed to be non-Turing complete to reduce smart contract errors (extremely important for finance transactions) and its op codes only allow run decentralized finance dapps. This ensures that only financial transactions are possible, instead of having games and casinos clogging the ecosystem and causing high transaction fees. Upcoming features of the DeFiChain include Decentralized: Lending, Wrapping of Tokens, Pricing Oracles, Exchanges, Transferable Debts and Receivables, Non-Collateralized Debt, Asset Tokenization, Distribution of Dividends, and YIELD FARMING!
