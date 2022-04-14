Defidash (DEFIDASH) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Defidash (DEFIDASH), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Defidash (DEFIDASH) Information Defidash Agent provides real time trading automation on X and Telegram. Additionally, Defidash provides real time market analytics utilizing over 40 AI data feeds. Defidash Agent is designed to learn from its environment and past actions, which means it can improve over time. This adaptation can lead to better trading outcomes and more efficient management of crypto assets. DeFiDash answers the call for an adaptive, insightful, and secure environment to monitor and manage digital assets. Official Website: https://defidash.net

Defidash (DEFIDASH) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Defidash (DEFIDASH), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 420.51K $ 420.51K $ 420.51K Total Supply: $ 20.00M $ 20.00M $ 20.00M Circulating Supply: $ 20.00M $ 20.00M $ 20.00M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 420.51K $ 420.51K $ 420.51K All-Time High: $ 0.02970776 $ 0.02970776 $ 0.02970776 All-Time Low: $ 0.02082974 $ 0.02082974 $ 0.02082974 Current Price: $ 0.02102555 $ 0.02102555 $ 0.02102555 Learn more about Defidash (DEFIDASH) price

Defidash (DEFIDASH) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Defidash (DEFIDASH) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of DEFIDASH tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many DEFIDASH tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

