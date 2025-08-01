What is DeFido (DEFIDO)

DeFido, the lovable french bulldog born from a coinbase tweet in 2021 has returned to his rightful home on BASE. A meme with a dream, to be the top dog on his home chain. DeFido is a collective of people who are passionate about a world where decentralized finance creates value, fosters community, and unleashes creativity. We believe in radical transparency and putting financial power into the hands of people. But we also know that the potential of DeFi won’t be realized until everyone can access it. That’s why we’re prioritizing education, community building, and ease-of-use across all our tools.

DeFido (DEFIDO) Resource Official Website

DeFido (DEFIDO) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of DeFido (DEFIDO) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about DEFIDO token's extensive tokenomics now!