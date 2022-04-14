Defigram (DFG) Tokenomics
Defigram (DFG) Information
Defigram is an instant messaging social software based on the Telegram communication protocol. Users can make barrier-free links between Defigram and Telegram's communities, channels, and users. At the same time, a decentralized wallet service is provided, allowing users to seamlessly experience various defi products while communicating, which greatly improves communication efficiency and reduces communication costs. In line with the goal of serving defi ecology and users, Defigram will make every effort to build a high-quality defi community, provide updated and more complete defi information, and create more valuable usage scenarios for defi products. Features: 1. Have a large number of mainstream blockchain communities and user bases 2. Provide a safe and convenient decentralized wallet service 3. Greatly shorten the distance between defi projects and users (experience defi products directly in the project team) 4. Empower NFT and support NFT authentication for user avatars. Provide space for users to display NFT.
Defigram (DFG) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Defigram (DFG), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Defigram (DFG) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Defigram (DFG) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of DFG tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many DFG tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand DFG's tokenomics, explore DFG token's live price!
DFG Price Prediction
Want to know where DFG might be heading? Our DFG price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.