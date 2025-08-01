What is definitely a cat ($CAT)

$cat is a memecoin rallying around a cat meme, provides new memes daily via socials and is gathering a community of cat aficionados that enjoy looking at cat pics together. cats cornerstones are light hearted fun for humans and cats alike and a community that doesnt take itself too seriously. there is no serious roadmap (besides looking at cat pics) and no purpose or utility for the token. cat is definitely a cat.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

definitely a cat ($CAT) Resource Official Website

definitely a cat ($CAT) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of definitely a cat ($CAT) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about $CAT token's extensive tokenomics now!