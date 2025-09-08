Deflationary USD (DUSD) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.00029349 $ 0.00029349 $ 0.00029349 24H Low $ 0.00058093 $ 0.00058093 $ 0.00058093 24H High 24H Low $ 0.00029349$ 0.00029349 $ 0.00029349 24H High $ 0.00058093$ 0.00058093 $ 0.00058093 All Time High $ 0.00058093$ 0.00058093 $ 0.00058093 Lowest Price $ 0.00029349$ 0.00029349 $ 0.00029349 Price Change (1H) -16.95% Price Change (1D) -12.00% Price Change (7D) -- Price Change (7D) --

Deflationary USD (DUSD) real-time price is $0.00036794. Over the past 24 hours, DUSD traded between a low of $ 0.00029349 and a high of $ 0.00058093, showing active market volatility. DUSD's all-time high price is $ 0.00058093, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00029349.

In terms of short-term performance, DUSD has changed by -16.95% over the past hour, -12.00% over 24 hours, and -- in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Deflationary USD (DUSD) Market Information

Market Cap $ 307.28K$ 307.28K $ 307.28K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 307.28K$ 307.28K $ 307.28K Circulation Supply 860.78M 860.78M 860.78M Total Supply 860,778,364.399805 860,778,364.399805 860,778,364.399805

The current Market Cap of Deflationary USD is $ 307.28K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of DUSD is 860.78M, with a total supply of 860778364.399805. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 307.28K.