DeFrogs (DEFROGS) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 44.08 $ 44.08 $ 44.08 24H Low $ 46.25 $ 46.25 $ 46.25 24H High 24H Low $ 44.08$ 44.08 $ 44.08 24H High $ 46.25$ 46.25 $ 46.25 All Time High $ 3,930.55$ 3,930.55 $ 3,930.55 Lowest Price $ 34.07$ 34.07 $ 34.07 Price Change (1H) -0.91% Price Change (1D) -1.04% Price Change (7D) -19.54% Price Change (7D) -19.54%

DeFrogs (DEFROGS) real-time price is $44.62. Over the past 24 hours, DEFROGS traded between a low of $ 44.08 and a high of $ 46.25, showing active market volatility. DEFROGS's all-time high price is $ 3,930.55, while its all-time low price is $ 34.07.

In terms of short-term performance, DEFROGS has changed by -0.91% over the past hour, -1.04% over 24 hours, and -19.54% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

DeFrogs (DEFROGS) Market Information

Market Cap $ 445.74K$ 445.74K $ 445.74K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 445.74K$ 445.74K $ 445.74K Circulation Supply 10.00K 10.00K 10.00K Total Supply 10,000.0 10,000.0 10,000.0

The current Market Cap of DeFrogs is $ 445.74K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of DEFROGS is 10.00K, with a total supply of 10000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 445.74K.