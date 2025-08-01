deFusion Price (DEF)
deFusion (DEF) is currently trading at 0 USD with a market cap of $ 91.16K USD. DEF to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the DEF to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate DEF price information.
During today, the price change of deFusion to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of deFusion to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of deFusion to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of deFusion to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-5.07%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-5.44%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-27.74%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of deFusion: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+1.54%
-5.07%
-18.42%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
deFusion is an infra-liquidity staking platform, designed exclusively for users on Viction seeking a secure and smooth staking experience. With cutting-edge technology and a commitment to transparency, deFusion provides Automated Rewards Distribution Solution (ARDS), ensuring a fusion of stability and efficiency in the ever-evolving blockchain landscape. The platform started with 50 Masternodes and has served more than 17,000 users staking 8,000,000 assets in its first year. This momentum has proven that deFusion is potential to scale staking economy furthermore.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Understanding the tokenomics of deFusion (DEF) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about DEF token's extensive tokenomics now!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 DEF to VND
₫--
|1 DEF to AUD
A$--
|1 DEF to GBP
￡--
|1 DEF to EUR
€--
|1 DEF to USD
$--
|1 DEF to MYR
RM--
|1 DEF to TRY
₺--
|1 DEF to JPY
¥--
|1 DEF to ARS
ARS$--
|1 DEF to RUB
₽--
|1 DEF to INR
₹--
|1 DEF to IDR
Rp--
|1 DEF to KRW
₩--
|1 DEF to PHP
₱--
|1 DEF to EGP
￡E.--
|1 DEF to BRL
R$--
|1 DEF to CAD
C$--
|1 DEF to BDT
৳--
|1 DEF to NGN
₦--
|1 DEF to UAH
₴--
|1 DEF to VES
Bs--
|1 DEF to CLP
$--
|1 DEF to PKR
Rs--
|1 DEF to KZT
₸--
|1 DEF to THB
฿--
|1 DEF to TWD
NT$--
|1 DEF to AED
د.إ--
|1 DEF to CHF
Fr--
|1 DEF to HKD
HK$--
|1 DEF to MAD
.د.م--
|1 DEF to MXN
$--
|1 DEF to PLN
zł--
|1 DEF to RON
лв--
|1 DEF to SEK
kr--
|1 DEF to BGN
лв--
|1 DEF to HUF
Ft--
|1 DEF to CZK
Kč--
|1 DEF to KWD
د.ك--
|1 DEF to ILS
₪--