What is DEGA (DEGA)

What Is DEGA? DEGA is an innovative platform that simplifies blockchain game development through advanced Web3 tools. Designed to empower creators of all skill levels, DEGA provides the technology to build and monetize games with ease, enabling anyone to transform their ideas into reality. DEGA's primary features include: DEGA Realms: A no-code game builder powered by AI, offering pre-built assets and intuitive design templates for rapid game development. DEGA Elements Collection: Fully-tradable ERC721 NFT tokens available across multiple blockchains, which yield $DEGA tokens that provide access to exclusive services and events within the DEGA Ecosystem. DEGA Studio: An integrated development environment with pre-built components, utilizing the ONE API framework for seamless Web3 development. Metachains: Elastic scaling solutions for handling peak transaction workloads or providing dedicated infrastructure for applications. dAuth: Simplifies wallet creation and management, offering multi-factor authentication and key recovery services.

DEGA (DEGA) Resource Whitepaper Official Website

DEGA (DEGA) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of DEGA (DEGA) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about DEGA token's extensive tokenomics now!