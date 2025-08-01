DegeCoin Price ($DEGE)
DegeCoin ($DEGE) is currently trading at 0.0011361 USD with a market cap of $ 1.20M USD. $DEGE to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the $DEGE to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate $DEGE price information.
During today, the price change of DegeCoin to USD was $ +0.00045884.
In the past 30 days, the price change of DegeCoin to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of DegeCoin to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of DegeCoin to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00045884
|+67.75%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of DegeCoin: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-6.71%
+67.75%
-22.34%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
With a mission to bring financial freedom to every American household, DEGE is rapidly becoming the most recognizable face of the DeFi revolution. This initiative is built on the core belief that financial empowerment should be accessible to all, not just a privileged few. By harnessing the power of decentralized finance, the project aims to create a more equitable system, offering tools and opportunities that bypass the restrictive and often costly nature of traditional banking. DEGE is positioning itself at the forefront of this financial paradigm shift, striving to make complex concepts like decentralized exchanges and yield farming understandable and usable for the average person. The project's goal is to become synonymous with trust and innovation in the blockchain space, fostering a strong community-driven ecosystem where users have greater control over their assets. As it continues to grow, DEGE aims to be more than just a platform; it seeks to be a foundational element in the journey toward a truly decentralized and financially liberated future for individuals across the country.
Understanding the tokenomics of DegeCoin ($DEGE) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about $DEGE token's extensive tokenomics now!
