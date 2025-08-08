Degen Price (DGN)
Degen (DGN) is currently trading at 0.00058479 USD with a market cap of $ 585.01K USD. DGN to USD price is updated in real-time.
During today, the price change of Degen to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Degen to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Degen to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Degen to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+4.71%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Degen: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.23%
+4.71%
--
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Degen is a dual-chain meme token launchpad and trading ecosystem designed for both the Solana and X1 blockchains. It allows users to easily create, launch, and trade community-driven meme coins with built-in tools for staking, gamification, and NFT-based incentives. Degen combines on-chain utility with Telegram-native features to drive engagement and viral growth. The platform’s native token, DGN, powers staking tiers, community rewards, and participation in competitive events such as Skull Wars. With a focus on simplicity, speed, and community participation, Degen aims to be the go-to platform for meme token experimentation and culture-driven token economies.
