Degen Hours Price (SLEEP)
Degen Hours (SLEEP) is currently trading at 0 USD with a market cap of $ 336.42K USD. SLEEP to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the SLEEP to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate SLEEP price information.
During today, the price change of Degen Hours to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Degen Hours to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Degen Hours to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Degen Hours to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-33.28%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Degen Hours: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.53%
-33.28%
--
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Degen Hours (SLEEP) is a project that seeks to reward community and really bring eyes in the ecosystem to a project with a team oriented approach. We created Sleep which is something that non crypto natives and crypto natives alike can relate to. We are aiming to really utilize a variety of approaches to standing out, including unique approaches to LPs, Community management and marketing and a long term vision.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Understanding the tokenomics of Degen Hours (SLEEP) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about SLEEP token's extensive tokenomics now!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 SLEEP to VND
₫--
|1 SLEEP to AUD
A$--
|1 SLEEP to GBP
￡--
|1 SLEEP to EUR
€--
|1 SLEEP to USD
$--
|1 SLEEP to MYR
RM--
|1 SLEEP to TRY
₺--
|1 SLEEP to JPY
¥--
|1 SLEEP to ARS
ARS$--
|1 SLEEP to RUB
₽--
|1 SLEEP to INR
₹--
|1 SLEEP to IDR
Rp--
|1 SLEEP to KRW
₩--
|1 SLEEP to PHP
₱--
|1 SLEEP to EGP
￡E.--
|1 SLEEP to BRL
R$--
|1 SLEEP to CAD
C$--
|1 SLEEP to BDT
৳--
|1 SLEEP to NGN
₦--
|1 SLEEP to UAH
₴--
|1 SLEEP to VES
Bs--
|1 SLEEP to CLP
$--
|1 SLEEP to PKR
Rs--
|1 SLEEP to KZT
₸--
|1 SLEEP to THB
฿--
|1 SLEEP to TWD
NT$--
|1 SLEEP to AED
د.إ--
|1 SLEEP to CHF
Fr--
|1 SLEEP to HKD
HK$--
|1 SLEEP to MAD
.د.م--
|1 SLEEP to MXN
$--
|1 SLEEP to PLN
zł--
|1 SLEEP to RON
лв--
|1 SLEEP to SEK
kr--
|1 SLEEP to BGN
лв--
|1 SLEEP to HUF
Ft--
|1 SLEEP to CZK
Kč--
|1 SLEEP to KWD
د.ك--
|1 SLEEP to ILS
₪--