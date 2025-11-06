ExchangeDEX+
The live Degen Perp Dex price today is 0 USD. Track real-time PDGN to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore PDGN price trend easily at MEXC now.

More About PDGN

PDGN Price Info

What is PDGN

PDGN Official Website

PDGN Tokenomics

PDGN Price Forecast

Degen Perp Dex Logo

Degen Perp Dex Price (PDGN)

Unlisted

1 PDGN to USD Live Price:

--
----
+3.30%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Degen Perp Dex (PDGN) Live Price Chart
Degen Perp Dex (PDGN) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

+0.14%

+3.40%

-60.36%

-60.36%

Degen Perp Dex (PDGN) real-time price is --. Over the past 24 hours, PDGN traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility. PDGN's all-time high price is $ 0, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, PDGN has changed by +0.14% over the past hour, +3.40% over 24 hours, and -60.36% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Degen Perp Dex (PDGN) Market Information

$ 19.76K
$ 19.76K$ 19.76K

--
----

$ 19.76K
$ 19.76K$ 19.76K

1.00B
1.00B 1.00B

1,000,000,000.0
1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Degen Perp Dex is $ 19.76K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of PDGN is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 19.76K.

Degen Perp Dex (PDGN) Price History USD

During today, the price change of Degen Perp Dex to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Degen Perp Dex to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Degen Perp Dex to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Degen Perp Dex to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0+3.40%
30 Days$ 0--
60 Days$ 0--
90 Days$ 0--

What is Degen Perp Dex (PDGN)

dex.degenin.com – the decentralized perpetual futures trading, built for degens who thrive on volatility and chase alpha without mercy. Powered by cutting-edge Layer 2 tech, Degen Perps delivers lightning-fast executions, up to 50x leverage, and zero downtime, even when markets go full apocalypse mode. Powered by cutting-edge Solana infrastructure, we deliver lightning-fast trades, 100% uptime (even during market meltdowns), and zero-latency execution on your favorite meme coins, alts, and majors. No KYC needed – just pure, unfiltered DeFi action

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Degen Perp Dex (PDGN) Resource

Official Website

Degen Perp Dex Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Degen Perp Dex (PDGN) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Degen Perp Dex (PDGN) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Degen Perp Dex.

Check the Degen Perp Dex price prediction now!

PDGN to Local Currencies

Degen Perp Dex (PDGN) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Degen Perp Dex (PDGN) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about PDGN token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Degen Perp Dex (PDGN)

How much is Degen Perp Dex (PDGN) worth today?
The live PDGN price in USD is 0 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current PDGN to USD price?
The current price of PDGN to USD is $ 0. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of Degen Perp Dex?
The market cap for PDGN is $ 19.76K USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of PDGN?
The circulating supply of PDGN is 1.00B USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of PDGN?
PDGN achieved an ATH price of 0 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of PDGN?
PDGN saw an ATL price of 0 USD.
What is the trading volume of PDGN?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for PDGN is -- USD.
Will PDGN go higher this year?
PDGN might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out PDGN price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

