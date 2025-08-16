What is Degen Spartan AI (DEGENAI)

Degen Spartan AI is an AI Agent trained on the tweets and knowledge graph of the former CT Influencer Degen Spartan. The project is the first AI Agent to use the ai16z/eliza stack now powering multiple AI agents rampant across cyberspace. Degen Spartan is wholly autonomous across X, Discord, and Telegram with the ability to think and answer on his own behalf. The degenai token is the meme coin associated with the project and is used to verify ownership in channels. Only verified holders will be able to influence the Ai Agent to act on their behalf.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Degen Spartan AI (DEGENAI) How much is Degen Spartan AI (DEGENAI) worth today? The live DEGENAI price in USD is 0.00391676 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current DEGENAI to USD price? $ 0.00391676 . Check out The current price of DEGENAI to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of Degen Spartan AI? The market cap for DEGENAI is $ 3.99M USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of DEGENAI? The circulating supply of DEGENAI is 999.91M USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of DEGENAI? DEGENAI achieved an ATH price of 0.104815 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of DEGENAI? DEGENAI saw an ATL price of 0.00171863 USD . What is the trading volume of DEGENAI? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for DEGENAI is -- USD . Will DEGENAI go higher this year? DEGENAI might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out DEGENAI price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

