What is Degen USDC (DEGENUSDC)

The Degen USDC vault supplies in DEGEN collateral markets and other long tail coins in the Base ecosystem. Learn more about RE7 Labs curations in the forum. Re7 has been providing liquidity in DeFi since 2019 having deployed over $100m of assets. We bring practical experience to risk management from years of managing stablecoin and ETH yield strategies as well as further strategies like our Liquid Token fund. As DeFi-native managers, we have focused on enabling yield strategies, providing early liquidity to various DeFi protocols, and have worked with teams throughout the space on a close basis to grow DeFi liquidity while managing risk.

Degen USDC (DEGENUSDC) Resource Official Website

Degen USDC (DEGENUSDC) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Degen USDC (DEGENUSDC) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about DEGENUSDC token's extensive tokenomics now!